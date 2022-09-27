Wagamama will be giving out free katsu curry dishes to students today (Tuesday, September 27) at its restaurants all around the UK, and you'll have to be quick to make the most of the offer.

Students will need to sign up to the newly created Wagamama student 'Noodle Union' to qualify for the offer.

This can be done by putting in their student email at the Wagamama website here.

The first 50 students to arrive at all Wagamama restaurants between 3pm and 5pm will receive one free katsu curry - either chicken, yasai, hot or vegatsu.

As part of the deal, it is available for dine-in only and students will need to show their student ID and proof of 'Noodle Union' membership.

When creating the student 'Noodle Union' YouTuber Niko Omilana was appointed as its president, and as an extra bonus on September 27 he will be making a surprise visit to one of the Wagamama restaurants.

Speaking on the offer Wagamama noodle union President, Niko Omilana said: “As one of my first acts as noodle union president, I’m proud to announce free katsu to mark National Katsu Curry Day – a day to celebrate across the nation as we come together in honour of all things katsu.

"Make sure to sign up to the noodle union so that you don’t miss out on a free katsu curry and other epic prizes throughout the year!”