An update on what city will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest is expected later today, according to the BBC.

Seven cities are currently in the running to host the 2023 music contest and include Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Manchester.

In 2022, Ukraine became Eurovision Champions in Turin, Italy after wowing judges and audiences with Stefania by the Kalush Orchestra.

Due to the ongoing war in the beleaguered nation, it was decided that the UK, who came second with Spaceman by Sam Ryder, should host next year's event.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, presenter Sally Nugent said they were waiting on an update from the BBC's entertainment correspondent colin Paterson.

Previously, the shortlist was narrowed down from 20 UK cities who submitted an “expression of interest.”

Six English cities and one Scottish location made the cut while Belfast in Northern Ireland was unsuccesful.

The cities have been scored on a set of criteria, determining each area’s suitability. The requirements include “a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Song Contest,” necessary commitment to the contest including a financial contribution.

Manchester is hopeful that it will be selected for the Eurovision Song Contest with Mancunian singer and former member of The New Seekers, Lyn Paul, saying “Manchester, we’re made of stern stuff, and we’ll get there if we can, any way we can.”

Paul, who performed at the 1972 Song Contest, added: “Walking on that stage and knowing that my mum and dad were in [the stadium] and my auntie and uncle, it was not frightening, no nerves, it was just a real big thrill to think that we were representing our country.”

Eurovision 2022 Winner

Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition with an overwhelming 631 points while the UK’s Sam Ryder came second with 466.

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision 2022?

While Ukraine won this year’s event, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which produces the annual event, decided it could not be held there due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.