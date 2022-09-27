Popular pub chain JD Wetherspoon has put 32 of its pubs across England up for sale.

The chain operates roughly 800 pubs around the UK and Ireland, but has put 32 of their English pubs on the market.

The group said it was a “commercial decision”.

CBRE and Savills have been appointed to market the pubs, which are in town and city centre locations, The Caterer reports.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

"This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: "The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market.

“With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the south-east and other strong locations in the south-west, Midlands and [north of England] we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants".

