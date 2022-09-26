ITV Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has revealed she is five months pregnant after suffering a miscarriage.

The Bethany Platt actress has announced she is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson.

Fallon opened up on the “horrendous time” when speaking with OK Magazine. She said: “It was a traumatising, horrendous time.

“We went for a scan and they couldn’t see anything, so then we went to the hospital and they thought they could see something, so it was very up and down. I had pregnancy symptoms and I was feeling really unwell and when they were doing all these scans my symptoms were getting worse and worse and there were no signs I had had a miscarriage, so that made it more of a shock.

"We just assumed everything was going to be fine. Then after a week when they’d done the blood tests and other tests I went back and they said that I had miscarried. It was a really strange feeling. Even though so many people go through it, you never expect it will happen to you."

Speaking of the pregnancy she said: "We’re very fortunate that it happened again for us.

“We weren’t putting pressure on it and I was trying not to put pressure on myself and then it just ended up happening that way for us. It was obviously just meant to happen.”