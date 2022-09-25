David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Lydia West and Dolly Wells will be leading the cast of the latest BBC drama Inside Man, which comes from writer Steven Moffat.

It will focus on a local vicar (Tennant), a man on death row in the United States (Tucci), a journalist (West) and a maths teacher (Wells) as it follows how all their stories intertwine.

Very little has been given away in terms of plot details so far and it remains to be seen how all these disparate people will connect.

It will consist of four episodes and is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, meaning it will be shown internationally on the streaming platform at a later date.

York Press: Stanley Tucci in BBC's Inside Man (Credit: BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker)Stanley Tucci in BBC's Inside Man (Credit: BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker)

When will Inside Man be on TV?

The first episode of Inside Man will air at 9 pm on BBC One on Monday, September 26 with the second episode following a day later at the same time.

After that, the third and fourth episodes will air on October 3 and 4 respectively.

BBC's Inside Man full cast

David Tennant as Harry Watling

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff

Lydia West as Beth Davenport

Dolly Wells as Janice Fife

Eke Chukwu as Keith

Boo Golding as Sergeant Clyde

Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling

Simon Delaney as Claude Kreiner

Atkins Estimond as Dillon Kempton

Cokey Falkow as Barney

Kate Dickie

Dylan Baker

Louis Oliver