The restaurant chain McDonald's will once again be offering two deals to customers on Monday (September 26), which will be the last McDonald's Monday of the summer.

These deals will be available exclusively through the McDonald's app which will allow you to get points on the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme.

First off, one of the deals will be for breakfast, with customers able to get a Double McMuffin of their choosing for just £1.89 before 11am.

If you fancy something for lunch or dinner instead then customers can get the McPlant during the rest of the day for £1.19, making a saving of £2.60.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

Points can be earnt towards the MyMcDonald's Rewards scheme (PA)

If you choose to get the Double McMuffin you can get 189 points, whilst the McPlant would get you 119 points.

Points can be put towards getting other items, as 1,500 could get you a small fries or a side salad, whilst 4,000 could get you a Big Mac.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

Both deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.