Lauren Lyle will be heading up the cast of ITV's latest crime-drama Karen Pirie, which follows a Scottish DS reopening a case into the death of a murdered barmaid.

The minseries will be an adaptation of the first book in Val McDermid's long-running book series about the main character, A Distant Echo.

Emer Kenny has adapted the series, and will also have an acting role playing the character River Wilde.

Lyle has spoken previously about being "completely overjoyed" to be a part of the series.

York Press: Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie (Credit: ITV)Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie (Credit: ITV)

She told the Radio Times: "The world Emer [Kenny] has created using the backbone of Val McDermid's much loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately. I couldn't ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining."

When will Karen Pirie be on TV?

Karen Pirie's first episode will air on ITV on Sunday, September 25 and will last for two hours including ad breaks.

The remaining two episodes will air at the same time and day on the proceeding two Sundays.

Karen Pirie ITV full cast

Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie

Emer Kenny as River Wilde

Steve John Shepherd as DI Simon Lees

Stuart Bowman as Chief Superintendent Lawson

Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka

Gilly Gilchrist as DI Barney MacLennan

Gemma McElhinney as PC Janice Hogg

Kevin Mains as DS Jimmy Lawson

Anna Russell-Martin as Rosie Duff

Barrie Hunter as Professor Keen

Daniel Portman as Colin Duff

Buom Tihngang as Alex Gilbey Jr.

Jack Hesketh as Weird Mackie Jr

Jhon Lumsden as Ziggy Malkiewicz Jr