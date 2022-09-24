Lauren Lyle will be heading up the cast of ITV's latest crime-drama Karen Pirie, which follows a Scottish DS reopening a case into the death of a murdered barmaid.
The minseries will be an adaptation of the first book in Val McDermid's long-running book series about the main character, A Distant Echo.
Emer Kenny has adapted the series, and will also have an acting role playing the character River Wilde.
Lyle has spoken previously about being "completely overjoyed" to be a part of the series.
She told the Radio Times: "The world Emer [Kenny] has created using the backbone of Val McDermid's much loved books is electrifying and hooked me immediately. I couldn't ask for a more creative, supportive and energetic team to be joining."
When will Karen Pirie be on TV?
Karen Pirie's first episode will air on ITV on Sunday, September 25 and will last for two hours including ad breaks.
The remaining two episodes will air at the same time and day on the proceeding two Sundays.
Karen Pirie ITV full cast
Lauren Lyle as Karen Pirie
Emer Kenny as River Wilde
Steve John Shepherd as DI Simon Lees
Stuart Bowman as Chief Superintendent Lawson
Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka
Gilly Gilchrist as DI Barney MacLennan
Gemma McElhinney as PC Janice Hogg
Kevin Mains as DS Jimmy Lawson
Anna Russell-Martin as Rosie Duff
Barrie Hunter as Professor Keen
Daniel Portman as Colin Duff
Buom Tihngang as Alex Gilbey Jr.
Jack Hesketh as Weird Mackie Jr
Jhon Lumsden as Ziggy Malkiewicz Jr
