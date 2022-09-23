The cost of living crisis has seen many change their daily spending actions in aid to save some money.

Some are even changing their lifestyle habits, as new data from TECC found that 80% of British smokers have reduced the amount they smoke due to the cost of living crisis.

It comes as TECC found that out of a survey of 1,000 smokers found that 8 in 10 reduced their cigarette consumption in some way due to the cost of living crisis with a further 5% dropping the habit completely.

On average, Brits are smoking 26.5 fewer cigarettes per month due to financial strains - that’s more than a standard full pack.

PA

The standard cost of a 20-pack of cigarettes is priced at £12.67, meaning that Brits are saving £16.79 on the cost of smoking each month on average.

More data from the research also found that 4 in 10 smokers reported that they have cut down the number of cigarettes they smoke by a “huge amount” to save money.

Whereas just 15% said that their smoking habits have not changed despite the economic crisis in the UK.

Young people’s smoking habits have unsurprisingly been most heavily impacted, with a huge 95% of 18-24-year-olds confessing that they’ve cut back on cigarette spending to save.

Whereas it’s 55-64-year-olds who have cut back on the greatest number of cigarettes, consuming 34 fewer on average per month - that’s an estimated saving of £21.54.

The highest proportion of smokers who have reduced how much they smoke in the UK can be found in the North East, with 93% of local smokers cutting back.

PA

Marcus Saxton, CEO of TECC, commented on the data: “The current cost of living crisis is impacting the way most Brits are budgeting and spending their money.

“Where cigarettes may once have been a regular purchase in your weekly shop, they may now be considered a luxury; an expense to be sacrificed and put towards essentials such as bills and rent.”

Adding: “The NHS offers a free personal quit plan for those who are struggling to cut down and they also recommend smoking aids as a means to quitting which can be a great first step.”