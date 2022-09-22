Ant and Dec have announced that they have been busy filming a new special version of ITV's I'm A Celebrity that will air next year.

The comedic duo shared the news on Twitter, sharing that it would see a group of the nation's favourite celebrities from the last 20 years brought together to take on the challenges again in a new setting.

The new spin-off show is being filmed in South Africa which the pair described as the "worst kept secret in television."

In the video, the two shared on their joint Twitter account, Dec took the lead as a cheery Ant stood behind.

South Africaaaaaaa! That's right, we're filming a very special version of I'm A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023. 🤩 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WS2KcPzewg — antanddec (@antanddec) September 22, 2022

As Dec told fans: "We've got news" adding that they "can confirm we're doing a very special series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here... In South Africa!"

The two then cheered the announcement as they told fans: "It's going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years, who are going back in to do it one time.. in South Africa!"

Of course, fans are still eager to know if the traditional show will be going ahead with Ant asking "Are we still going to Australia Declan?"

To which Dec replies, "Yes we are, this year we are going back to Australia".

Answering more fan questions Dec later says "This (South Africa edition) will be on next year."

With a confused Ant, Dec explains "So Australia 2022 and South Africa 2023."

The pair ended the exciting news with "See you on the telly."