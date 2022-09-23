We all love catching up on the latest must-see shows and films that social media can’t stop talking about.

And with endless amounts of TV channels and streaming services, it's pretty hard to run out of good enjoyable content.

Netflix reigns as one of the biggest and most popular streaming services due to its mammoth number of films and TV shows.

From having the lastest binge-worthy shows like the surprise hit Squid Game to the smash hit movie The Gray Man there is an endless amount of content to watch on Netflix that will have you swapping your evening plans out for a night in, in front of the telly.

So you don’t have to go hunting for what you want to watch tonight, we’ve rounded up the newest shows and films added to Netflix this week.

Starting with what has come out over the last week that you can watch now and what to expect from next week’s drop that you should add to your watchlist.

New to Netflix this week, September 23:

Here is all the shows and films added over the last week that you can watch now:

Friday September 16:

The Brave Ones Season 1

Do Revenge (2022)

Drifting Home (2022)

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance season 1

I Used to be Famous (2022)

Jogi (2022)

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2

Santo season 1

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022)

Saturday 17th September

Bloomfield (1970)

Glastonbury Fayre (1972)

The Courier (2020)

Monday 19th September

Go Dog Go: Season 3

Tuesday 20th September

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) .

Wednesday 21st September

Designing Miami season 1

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam season 1

Iron Chef: Mexico season 1

Only For Love season 1

The Perfumier

Thursday 22nd September

Thai Cave Rescue

Karma’s World: Season 4

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Friday 23rd September

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

The Girls at the Back: Season 1

What’s coming to Netflix next week, September 26?





Here's everything that is dropping to Netflix over the next week.

Monday 26th September

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2

Tuesday 27th September

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

Wednesday 28th September

Blonde (2022)

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: Limited Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2

Thursday 29th September

The Empress: Season 1

Friday 30th September