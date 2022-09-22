RuPaul's Drag Race UK is finally returning and we can't wait to meet a brand new set of slaying Queens.

International Drag Legend RuPaul is bringing back the beloved UK instalment as 12 new Queens battle it out for the crown or sashay away back home.

Season four will also make history by featuring the series's first Trans contestant.

As always, there will be several famous faces appearing as celebrity judges this season including Graham Norton and Dame Joanna Lumley.

Here's everything you need to know from what time it is on TV to who the judges will be.

When is RuPaul's Drag Race UK on TV?





Series four of Drag Race begins on Thursday, September 22.

The latest season will air on the newly returned channel BBC Three from 9 pm.

It has a run time of one hour and 15 minutes.

Viewers will also be able to catch up on any episodes they miss on BBC iPlayer.

Take a look at these new shots of the series four promo looks! 😍



Watch #DragRaceUK 22 Sep 9pm on @bbcthree and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/2mWRVk7WQL — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 21, 2022

What happens in the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK?





Ru Paul will welcome the new Queens to the hallowed workroom for the first time and prepare them for their first challenge as performers

Week one's challenge involves an Olympic-sized photo shoot and will have to impress some of the biggest names in showbiz including Joanna Lumley, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel.

The Queens will then serve two looks on the runway before RuPaul, alongside this week's celebrity judges decide who will 'Shantay, you stay' and who failed to bring the realness.

Meet the RuPaul's Drag UK's Series 4 Drag Queen cast

Here are the Queens hoping to slay and compete for the 2022 crown:

Who are the Ru Paul's Drag UK's Series 4 Celebrity Judges?





Category is… Celebrity guest realness! 😍 Here’s all the fabulous faces coming to #DragRaceUK 4⃣✨ pic.twitter.com/W5sWyDibRb — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 31, 2022

Here are the famous faces appearing as celebrity judges this series:

Dame Joanna Lumley

Alison Hammond

Hannah Waddingham

Boy George

Lorraine Pascale

Mel B

Leomie Anderson

Olly Alexander

FKA Twigs

Tess Daly

AJ Odudu

Aisling Bea

Olly Alexander

RuPaul's Drag Race UK starts at 9 pm on Thursday, September 22 on BBC Three.