As we brace for winter amidst a cost of living crisis and the soaring cost of energy bills, tips and tricks can be found everywhere on what appliances to stop using, which to utilise and how much each minute of usage costs.

Everyone is paying more attention to the energy they are using and how to cut down, but do you know what kitchen appliances cost you the most to run?

Uswitch has collated a list of the most popular items in your kitchen and what it costs you to run them.

According to USwitch, using the hob is likely to use the most energy and cost the most money, regardless of whether you’re using a gas or electric version.

The former uses 9.75 kWh which equates to a yearly cost of £143.28, while the latter uses 8.58 kWh and costs £126.85 per year. Fridges, freezers and kettles all cost around £75 per year, while the lowest-cost appliance is an ice cream maker, which uses 0.035 kWh and costs 52p per year.

How much it costs to run kitchen appliances from Uswitch data

Top tips to reduce energy usage

Using most of these appliances is unavoidable, so Uswitch has also shared its top tips for reducing energy costs.

Choose appliances with a high energy efficiency rating wherever possible - A-rated devices are the most energy-efficient Turn appliances off at the plug when you aren’t using them Switch off lights when leaving the room Swap halogen light bulbs for LED versions which last longer and cost less in the long-term If possible, set a heating schedule for the times when you’re using certain rooms or know you’ll be at home

