Students are always looking out for the best deals they can find, and Wagamama has decided to help them out this year with the creation of the student 'noodle union' to help save money on a whole range of dishes.

Alongside that they have teamed up with YouTuber Niko Omilana, who has been appointed president of the noodle union, to spread the word about their discounts.

To celebrate Niko’s presidency, every student who signs up to the Wagamama noodle union from Thursday, September 22 will benefit from a variety prizes and content.

Plus, 100 lucky people who sign up will win a pair of limited-edition golden chopsticks, unlocking £300 of free food to enjoy at any Wagamama restaurant.

Niko Omilana with some golden chopsticks (Wagamama)

Each pair of chopsticks won will be delivered in a hand-crafted box, uniquely designed and accompanied by a personal message from Niko himself.

The 100 winners will be announced on October 9, and for your chance to win this you can sign up to the noodle union club at the Wagamama website here.

Wagamama noodle union President, Niko Omilana said of the scheme: “I’ve broken into KSI’s boxing ring, I’ve pranked the most racist man in America but to date, my greatest achievement will be leading the student nation towards katsu and noodle nourishment during fresher’s week and beyond, as I announce my presidency of the Wagamama noodle union.

The winners of the golden chopsticks will be announced on October 9th (Wagamama)

"Sign up to the noodle union to get involved in amazing content and the chance to win the golden chopsticks, unlocking £300 worth of wagamama food. You might even be lucky enough to find me at a wagamama near you soon!”

Max Simons-Dukes, Senior Brand Manager at Wagamama says: “We know the current climate is challenging for university students, which is why providing them with real value is at the heart of this campaign.

"And who better to collaborate with on this, than Niko Omilana, the first ever President of our Wagamama noodle union. Watch this space, as we’ve got brilliant content and giveaways coming throughout the year, exclusively for students signed up to the noodle union."