With the price of everyday items, it might be tough to enjoy those everyday treats without worrying about harm to the bank account, especially if you're a student.

This has even seen prices of fast food items rise in many restaurants across the UK.

But now there is a way to get big discounts on those yummy meals and much more including McDonald's, Greggs and even Domino's.

As discount savvy website Student Beans offers new and exclusive discounts just for students.

From exclusive deals at McDonald's, KFC, and Greggs, to newly released offers with Wilko and John Lewis, students can save £££'s across all categories as they settle into student life.

Find out all the best deals you can try now and save some extra money for a rainy day.

Student Beans discounts:

Food discounts

McDonald's- Get a free cheeseburger, Mayo chicken, McFlurry Original (when you order any Extra Value or Wrap Meal in-store)

Burger King- Free Whopper Junior with an order over £4 at Burger King.

KFC- Free Popcorn Snack Bucket when you spend £3 at KFC.

Greggs- Free Sausage Roll, Vegan Sausage Roll or Sweet Treat (when you buy any cold Sandwich Deal).

Domino's- 35% student discount at Domino’s (when you spend £25 online).

Iceland- 15% off in-store at Iceland (when you download the Iceland Bonus Card App).

Shopping discounts

Wilko- £5 off a £50 spend at Wilko.

John Lewis- Claim a £10 voucher when spending £100 or more at John lewis.

Holland & Barrett- 20% Student Discount at Holland & Barrett.

ASOS- 15% Student Discount at ASOS.

Crocs- 25% Student Discount at Crocs.

Gymshark- 20% Student Discount at Gymshark.

Lloyds Pharmacy- 15% Student Discount at Lloyds Pharmacy.

Travel discounts

National Express- 15% Student Discount at National Express.

Trainline- 20% off digital Railcards at Trainline.

Find all the discounts via Student Beans.

Your Money Matters

