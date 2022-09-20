Liz Truss has said that increased energy bills are a “price worth paying” to secure the UK's long-term security.

The Prime Minister has clarified that she would not be telling Brits to ration their energy this winter, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin limiting gas supplies to Europe which have been a factor causing prices to spike.

Ms Truss has put a plan in place to cap energy bills at £2,500 which will take billions of pounds in borrowing to afford.

She told reporters travelling with her to a United Nations summit in New York that the UK “cannot jeopardise our security for the sake of cheap energy”.

“The point that I’m making is that it’s a price worth paying for Britain, because our long-term security is paramount,” she added.

“But what I don’t want to happen is that to be passed on to bill-payers who beyond that energy guarantee that I’ve outlined because I don’t think that’s right.”

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who has urged a 10% reduction in energy usage, Ms Truss has said she will not tell consumers how to use their energy in the winter.

She told reporters: “No, we are not talking about rationing of energy.

“Of course, I always support energy efficiency measures like home insulation, that makes sense, and energy prices are higher than they were.

“There is a strong incentive for businesses and households to invest in energy efficiency, but we do have reliable supplies of energy but ultimately everyone makes their own decisions about how they decide to do those things.”