The UK's favourite cakes have been revealed just in time for the return of the Great British Bake Off 2022.

The family-run online cake shop Cutter & Squidge has conducted a study to uncover the most popular sweet treats across the country and how our taste buds differ from region to region.

Almost one in three of the nation confesses to eating cake as a regular treat in-between meals, according to the study.

Whether the new series of the hit Channel 4 competition has inspired you to pick up your baking utensils or you prefer to skip straight to the good bit, these top baked goods are the ideal inspiration.

Thanks for joining us for the return of Bake Off - it’s been wonderful to tweet all things #GBBO with you again. We’d love to shake all your hands if we could, but for logistical reasons please give yourself one. 🤝❤️ pic.twitter.com/5JBK0A5YnH — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2022

The Cutter & Squidge study asked over 1,000 cake lovers for their top three choices and analysed their buying habits.

The research also revealed that the North of England is more traditional in its cake choice compared with the South which opts for more adventurous combinations with layers of fruit and a mix of ingredients.

It also reported that 20% of people admit to eating cake every week with a further 25% saying they eat it 2-3 times a week.

Annabel Lui, founder of Cutter & Squidge commented: “Brits love their cakes and are becoming more adventurous in their choices. We are buying and eating more cakes than ever.

"They are cakes for all occasions, whether for a special celebration or just providing a boost to our day.

"The study shows how classic cakes are as popular as ever but also how new style cakes are increasingly popular and we are finding new ways of ordering cakes, whether by delivery or online.”

Luxurious lemon drizzle cakes were universally popular across the country but they only clinched the top spot in one region.

Scots are chocoholics and the Welsh can't get enough of Carrot cake, according to the study.

Those in the North West love to tuck into a soft Victoria sponge while those in the South East favour a fruit-based cake.

UK's favourite cakes revealed by region

Cutter & Squidge

You can see the full breakdown of the country's top cakes below - do you agree?

North West – Victoria Sponge, Lemon Drizzle

North East – Madeira, Victoria Sponge

West Midlands – Cherry, Coffee

East Midlands – Lemon Drizzle, Fruit-based

Wales – Carrot, Lemon Drizzle

South West – Walnut and coffee, caramel

South East – Fruit-based, Lemon Drizzle

Yorkshire – Bakewell Tart, Victoria Sponge

East Anglia – Chocolate, Lemon Drizzle

Scotland – Chocolate, Cherry

N Ireland - Dried fruit

London – Variety small cakes, Vegan

Great British Bake Off 2022 airs on Channel 4 at 8 pm on Tuesday evenings.