Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.
It comes as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the historic event will be shown in various locations, from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.
Some local screenings will take place in cathedrals, town halls and parks, whilst others will take place in squares.
With around 125 cinemas across the UK screening the event, along with major broadcasters, BBC, ITV and Sky News.
What to expect from the Queen's funeral
The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey starting at 11am where two thousand guests will be in attendance.
Her majesty’s coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster 15 minutes before, and the event will be followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55am.
The public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.
The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.
Locations for Queen’s funeral screenings
- Hyde Park, London.
- Cathedral Square, Sheffield, West Yorkshire.
- Centenary Square, Birmingham, Midlands.
- Bitts Park, Carlisle, Cumbria.
- Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
- Coleraine Town Hall, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
- Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedfordshire.
- Centenary Square, Birmingham, West Midlands.
- Bradford Cathedral, West Yorkshire.
- University Square, Coventry, West Midlands.
- Northernhay Gardens, Exeter, Devon.
- Sandy Park at the Exeter City Football Club, Devon.
- Millennium Square, Leeds, West Yorkshire.
- Manchester Cathedral, Lancashire.
- Old Eldon Square, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear.
