James Nesbitt will again lead the cast of detective-thriller Bloodlands as it returns for series two on BBC One.
Set in Northern Ireland it will follow DCI Tom Brannick after a shocking revelation from the end of the previous series.
The first episode opens up with the body of an accountant is found on the shores of Strangford Lough, which Brannick and DS Niamh McGovern are assigned to.
Nesbitt himself has already promised viewers will be in for more shocks to come.
The first episode of Bloodlands Series 2 will transmit on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 18th September 2022. Written by Chris Brandon and executive produced by @jed_mercurio #Bloodlands @BBCOne— HTM Television (@HTMTelevision) September 15, 2022
Watch the Series 2 Trailer here - pic.twitter.com/9uRQivLGtm
When will BBC's Bloodlands Series 2 be on TV?
The first episode of series two of Bloodlands will air at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, September 18.
There will be six episodes in total, which will air at the same time and day in the proceeding weeks.
BBC's Bloodlands Series 2 full cast
James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick
Lorcan Cranitch as DCS Jackie Twomey
Charlene McKenna as DS Niamh McGovern
Chris Walley as DC Billy 'Birdy' Bird
Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick
Victoria Smurfit as Olivia Foyle
Vanessa Ifediora as Judith Kenny
Brian Robinson as Constable Tiny
Don Wycherley as AJ Boyd
Vanessa Emme as Leah Hardy
Elly Condron as Sandra Dardis
