James Nesbitt will again lead the cast of detective-thriller Bloodlands as it returns for series two on BBC One.

Set in Northern Ireland it will follow DCI Tom Brannick after a shocking revelation from the end of the previous series.

The first episode opens up with the body of an accountant is found on the shores of Strangford Lough, which Brannick and DS Niamh McGovern are assigned to.

Nesbitt himself has already promised viewers will be in for more shocks to come.

When will BBC's Bloodlands Series 2 be on TV?

The first episode of series two of Bloodlands will air at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, September 18.

There will be six episodes in total, which will air at the same time and day in the proceeding weeks.

READ MORENesbitt promises more shocks as BBC show Bloodlands returns

BBC's Bloodlands Series 2 full cast

James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick

Lorcan Cranitch as DCS Jackie Twomey

Charlene McKenna as DS Niamh McGovern

Chris Walley as DC Billy 'Birdy' Bird

Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick

Victoria Smurfit as Olivia Foyle

Vanessa Ifediora as Judith Kenny

Brian Robinson as Constable Tiny

Don Wycherley as AJ Boyd

Vanessa Emme as Leah Hardy

Elly Condron as Sandra Dardis