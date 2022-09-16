Rail strikes that were due to take place in September have been now announced for October.

The original dates were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

Train drivers at 12 rail companies will now strike on October 1 and 5 in the long-running dispute over pay, sources told the PA news agency.

The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making any comment or public comment until after the Queen’s funeral next week.

These strikes will affect travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.

Further rail strikes announced (PA)

Rail strike dates announced

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association has also called off planned strikes.

A statement said: “Upon the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA union expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.

“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.

“The union pays respect to Britain’s longest serving monarch.”

Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors including post and telecoms have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.