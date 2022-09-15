Channel 5's hit remake of the 1970's series, All Creatures Great and Small finally returns to screens this week.

Fans of the show have been waiting nearly a year since series two ended back in October 2021, but were were treated to a Christmas special of the Yorkshire-based show back in December.

Now as the third series of veterinarian show returns, fans can expect to follow along on the adventures of young vet James Herriot.

What to expect from series 3 of All Creatures Great and Small

The previous two series of the show saw the big question of whether James and Helen will get together or not.

And things were very rocky for the pair when Helen nearly married another man, but it seems the new series will be good news for the pair.

PA Photo/Helen Williams/Playground

Open secrets from the show suggest that James and Helen will officially tie the knot at the start of the new series.

Elsewhere the new season takes place in 1939 meaning that the fear of war is looming heavy on everyone in Darrowby and across the Yorkshire Dales.

All Creatures Great and Small full cast list

James Herriot: Nicholas Ralph

Siegfried Farnon: Samuel West

Mrs Hall: Anna Madeley

Tristan Farnon: Callum Woodhouse

Helen Alderson: Rachel Shenton

Richard Alderson: Tony Pitts

Jenny Alderson: Imogen Clawson

Mrs Pumphrey: Patricia Hodge

James Herriot Sr: Drew Cain

Hannah Herriot: Gabriel Quigley

Maggie: Mollie Winnard

Tom Chapman: Lamin Touray

How to watch All Creatures Great and Small

Channel 5 announced that All Creatures Great and Small will begin on Channel 5 at 9pm on Thursday, September 15.

You can watch All Creatures Great and Small series one and two along with its Christmas Specials on My5 now.