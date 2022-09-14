The BBC has announced it will be broadcasting a dedicated livestream of the Queen’s lying-in-state for people across the UK pay their respects to the late monarch.

It will means those unable to travel to London will be able to see have quiet moments of reflection from their homes as they thank Her late Majesty for decades of public service.

Details of how public can attend lying-in-state

How to watch the Queen’s lying in state on BBC

The BBC will have a dedicated livestream of The Queen lying-in-state from this evening (Wednesday, 14 September) from 5pm.

The broadcast will air on BBC Parliament, iPlayer, and the red button.

Queen to leave Buckingham Palace for final time as lying in state begins

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

King Charles III and his sons will walk behind the Queen’s coffin as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state.

The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for hours.

Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, will form part of the procession on Wednesday afternoon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

The procession will leave the palace at 2.22pm and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Mourners have already joined the queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state which begins at 5pm, continuing until 6.30am on Monday September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Government guidance says the queue is expected to be very long, with people standing for “many hours, possibly overnight” and with very little opportunity to sit down.