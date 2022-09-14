Millions of iPhone users have been warned their mobile devices could become “dangerous” this week.
It may be time for an upgrade as older iPhones will be cut off from the latest software updates.
The rate at which Apple brings out new versions of its devices and technology means it can be hard to keep up with the latest model, but it can also mean older models can become obsolete after a number of years.
Although missing out on new features might not sounds like such a bad thing, it also means your device will miss out on important security updates.
Apple iOS 16 update rolled out on Monday, September 12 with the latest security features, and not being able to update could make your phone ‘dangerous’, reports The Sun.
Full list of iPhones compatible for iOS 16 update
Here is a full list of iPhone compatible for the new update:
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
The iPhone has become the most popular mobile phone device in the world since its first release all the way back in 2007. The introduction of the iPhone revolutionised the mobile phone market when it was revealed by the late Steve Jobs.
Records show Apple had the highest market share of any phone manufacturer in the last quarter of 2021.
