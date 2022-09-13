The Great British Bake Off will be returning to our screens tonight on Channel 4, with 12 new bakers ready to go into the tent and craft some wonderful treats.
Contestants for this series range from a supermarket cashier to a nuclear scientist, and more information on all of the contestants can be found here.
Episode One begins with Cake Week, where bakers will start with the Signature Challenge in creating 12 perfect mini cakes.
Radio Times reports that the Technical Challenge will involve "a sponge that should be familiar" for the bakers.
Is there something you should dough? Ahead of tonight’s Bake Off premiere at 8pm, here are 12 names and faces to familiarise yourself with… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tOtUYwhRWZ— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 13, 2022
Finally, for the Showstopper the bakers will be asked to create a house that is close to their hearts, entirely out of sponge.
The same presenting team that was around for last series are all returning, in Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.
What time is Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 tonight?
The first episode of the 2022 series of the Great British Bake Off will begin at 8pm on Channel 4, lasting up until 9.30pm.
Each episode will air weekly at the same time for the next 10 weeks.
