Football Manager has announced a release date for its 2023, as well as the fact it will be on a PS5 console for the very first time.

Eurogamer reports that the reason Football Manager had not appeared on a PS5 console previously was because the developer did not received a dev kit.

However, that has appeared to be resolved with it set to be available this year, although it will not be available on PS4 for those who own that console.

The game will also be available across Xbox consoles, on PC (Steam, Epic, Microsoft Store), mobile (iOS and Android) and Nintendo Switch.

Football Manager 2023 | Release Date | #FM23 Announce Trailer



When is the Football Manager 2023 release date?





Football Manager 2023 will release on Tuesday, November 8.

Studio director of Sports Interactive Miles Jacobson said: "FM23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms. Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I'm excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.

"Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and a disappointing one for some of our fans. This exciting partnership with Apple Arcade allows us to reintroduce a popular title in a way that makes sense for us as a studio and for the wider FM community."

The game is available to pre-order on PC and Mac.