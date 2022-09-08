Motsi Mabuse has discussed her future on Strictly Come Dancing, as her sister Oti will not be taking part as a professional dancer this year.

Motsi became a judge on Strictly in 2019, replacing Darcy Bussell, having been a pro dancer and judge on the German version of the programme Let's Dance.

Oti was also a pro dancer on Let's Dance before joining Strictly in 2015, and Motsi has said she is "sad" to see her leave after seven years.

However, speaking to Prima magazine Motsi said she had no plans to leave the show in the near future.

She said: “I’ll be sad not to see her on Strictly this year.

Motsi Mabuse has been a judge on Strictly since 2019 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I’ll always worry about my sister, but I have to respect her decision and let her go. She’s proven that she can more than protect herself and push herself to new heights.

“Meanwhile, I’ll continue to fly the Mabuse flag on Strictly for as long as they want me.”

The judge revealed that she leads a double life once Strictly begins as she commutes between her home in Germany and the Strictly ballroom in the UK.

She explained: “From Monday to Friday, I lead a totally different life. I live in the forest; I take my child to playgroup in my pyjamas; I work out, sleep – and no-one gives a damn about me!

“Then, on Friday and Saturday, I glam it up, before returning to my ‘real’ life.”

#Strictly is back and we're feeling so good ✨ See you in the Ballroom on Saturday 17 September pic.twitter.com/hlNrvABktD — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 7, 2022

Despite her success, Mabuse admitted that she would not be encouraging her daughter to go into showbusiness.

She said: “I don’t want my daughter to follow in my dance footsteps! I want to keep her away from all that.

“Obviously, I want her to be proud of the things I’ve done, but if she said she wanted to go into showbusiness, I’d probably lock her up!”

Motsi will be returning to our screens when Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One on Saturday, September 17.

The full interview with Motsi will be available in Prima's October issue, which is on sale from September 8.