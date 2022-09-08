Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has released her first eBay edit as the brand's first pre-loved ambassador.

The ITV dating show's first deaf contestant was named as the first pre-loved influencer after she left the villa and coupled up with real estate boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The news marks the reality show's next major step toward pre-loved fashion following this year's official partnership which saw the islanders wear pre-worn items put together by celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman.

Viewers of the reality series flooded social media to express their love for the new collaboration after the programme moved away from the fast fashion brand I Saw It First.

Tasha Ghouri releases first eBay edit.

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri unveils eBay collection

Tasha, who came in fourth place with boyfriend Andrew in this year's final, has released a 60-piece collection on eBay UK.

Proceeds from Tasha's edit with go to her chosen charity the Royal National Institute for Deaf People.

Commenting on her pre-loved eBay edit, Tasha Ghouri said: “I’ve always enjoyed being playful with clothes - mixing and matching existing pieces in my wardrobe with vintage designer finds - so partnering with eBay and being able to create my own pre-loved capsule is a dream come true.

READ MORE: Love Island winner Davide and ITV This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo clash over Carbonara

READ MORE: Your chances of starring on BBC, ITV and Channel 4 TV shows like Love Island & First Dates

"With this collection, I wanted to include the timeless staples I reach for most in my own wardrobe, from denim jackets to sparkly dresses and big blazers that can be dressed up or down. I’m passionate about showing how easy it is to make those little swaps so that we shop more sustainably, whilst still serving amazing looks!”

Tasha Ghouri releases first eBay pre-loved edit.

Tasha's style edit features everything from stunning mini dresses for a trendy night out to oversized blazers to spice up your work wardrobe.

The edit includes high-end designers like Versace and I.AM.GIA with sizes 6 to 18.

Sharing her thoughts on the collection, Love Island stylist Amy Bannerman said: “I’ve had so much fun working with Tasha on this as we both love mixing high street styles with vintage high fashion designers and embracing the idea of non-gendered dressing.

READ MORE: Love Island 2023: Apply to be an islander on next year’s ITV dating show

READ MORE: Love Island 2022 winners: See all the islanders who have won the ITV show over the years

"Ultimately, with this edit we wanted to show that second-hand can still look high-end, and be shopped at a fraction of the price tag. Tasha really had a vision and so working with her was easy - I’m proud that the end result is a collection that is pre-loved yet wouldn’t be out of place on the runway.”

Tasha Ghouri releases first eBay collection.

The model and dancer has styled five outfits to highlight the variety and versatility of the edit, to make it the perfect inspiration for Autumn/Winter 2022.

She rocks sharp blazers and tailored trousers for ‘Power Dressing’ like a boss, iconic staple ‘Double Denim’ pieces, and some boyfriend fit jeans ‘Borrowed from Andrew’.

Tasha also sports a glamorous micro-dress for going ‘Out Out’, and a cycling shorts and kitten heel combo for her ‘Gym, But No Gym’ look.

Shop Tasha Ghouri's pre-loved picks by visiting the eBay website.