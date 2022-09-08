A new study has claimed that it has found a possible link between the consumption of artificial sweeteners and heart disease.

Researchers from the Sorbonne Paris Nord University said that sweeteners “should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar".

Their study examined information on more than 100,000 people from France and was published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The way they assessed the impact of sweeteners on heart disease was by analysing participants' intake of sweeteners from a variety of sources, including drinks and tabletop sweeteners, using diet records.

Participants noted down everything they ate, including which brand was used, for 24 hours, with the diet diary repeated three times at six-month intervals – twice on weekdays and once on a weekend day.

Sweeteners were found to slightly increase the risk of heart disease in the study (PA)

In the follow-up period, averaging around nine years after the data collection, 1,502 cardiovascular events were recorded by participants.

This included heart attacks, strokes, transient ischemic attacks (also known as mini-strokes) and angina – chest pain linked to poor blood flow to heart muscles.

Researchers found artificial sweeteners increased heart disease risk by 9%, as well as an 18% higher risk of cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood flow to the brain.

Aspartame was found to be associated with a 17% increased risk of cerebrovascular disease, whilst sucralose and acesulfame potassium were linked with coronary heart disease risk.

The authors of the study wrote: “In this large-scale, prospective cohort of French adults, artificial sweeteners (especially aspartame, acesulfame potassium and sucralose) were associated with increased risk of cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and coronary heart diseases.

“The results suggest that artificial sweeteners might represent a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease prevention.

“The findings indicate that these food additives, consumed daily by millions of people and present in thousands of foods and beverages, should not be considered a healthy and safe alternative to sugar, in line with the current position of several health agencies.”

Commenting on the study, Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Observational studies like these can only show an association, and more research is needed to understand the links between artificial sweeteners and the risk of developing heart and circulatory diseases.

“Artificial sweeteners are an attractive way to reduce sugar intake and before they can be added to food in Europe, the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) has to approve their use. This is a rigorous process, so you can feel confident they are safe to eat.

“While these findings shouldn’t cause undue concern, it’s always a good idea to look at the amount of sugar and sweeteners in your diet. Try to swap fizzy drinks for water and increase your intake of heart-healthy foods, like lentils, nuts and seeds, as well as fruit, vegetables and wholegrains.”