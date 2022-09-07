Love Island winner Amber Gill has said appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins encouraged her to go to therapy.

The reality TV star said her experience on the Channel 4 show “shocked” her and made her realise she didn’t “talk about stuff”.

Amber, 25, rose to fame in 2019 when she was crowned Love Island winner alongside Greg O’Shea.

She said hearing the past traumas of other contestants on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins showed her she bottled up her emotions.

Amber told The Sun: “The truth is, I haven’t had an easy life. I think that’s my thing. I don’t share the bad things that have gone on in my life that I probably should.

“I learned from the show that I need to share a lot more of myself because I keep this barrier up. In camp, people were talking about things they’ve been through in life and I was kind of shocked because I don’t talk about that stuff.

“So, I started going to therapy after being on the show because it’s not normal to not want to share parts of your life — to be closed off and guarded.

“If you’re like that, everyone gets the wrong end of the stick and thinks you have had an easy life. But I just can’t talk about things. I bottle it all up.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins sees 14 famous faces take on the screening process used by the Special Air Services.

The new series of the hit show features Eastenders actress Maisie Smith, Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard, and his brother, and former Love Island contestant, Curtis Pritchard.