A charity has claimed that around 40% of people on Universal Credit skipped meals over the summer as a way of trying to get around increasing costs of living.

The Trussell Trust said that some 41% of people receiving the benefit skipped meals over the past three months, in a survey they conducted.

Additionally, 38% of respondents said they had just one meal in a day or had gone a whole day without eating as they weren't able to afford enough food.

Another survey from YouGov asked question to 1,846 UK adults claiming Universal Credit between August 10 and 31.

Figures from that revealed 34% had fallen into debt due to being unable to pay bills, 23% were unable to travel to work or appointments because they couldn't afford fuel or public transport and 64% said they spent their first cost-of-living payment from the Government in July on food.

Many people had gone a full day without a meal due to being unable to afford it (PA)

The Trussell Trust is just one of 70 organisations calling for a doubling of the £1,200 pledged by the Government to help millions of the most vulnerable households facing rising costs.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said the charity is “deeply concerned” that 40% of UC recipients are skipping meals to survive.

She said: “It’s wrong that people are missing meals and are unable to afford to cook because they are sick or disabled or caring for someone.

“The reality is that, instead of providing a lifeline when our circumstances change, financial support such as Universal Credit is leaving people – 41% of whom are working – without enough income to stay warm, fed and dry.

“It’s pushing people to the doors of food banks and that’s simply not right. If people are to have enough money to live with dignity, we need strong systems that lift us out of hardship rather than plunging us deeper into poverty.”

In her opening speech as Prime Minister, Liz Truss said she was confident that Britain would “ride out the storm” of economic pressures and pledged to take action this week.