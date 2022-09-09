Gogglebox is finally back for a new series prompting fans to unearth the answer to a question that is almost as old as the series itself.

The hugely successful Channel 4 show is now heading into its 20th series after launching almost a decade ago, in 2013.

The show documents families and friends across the nation offering their reactions and opinions on the latest television programmes, all from the comfort of their own armchairs.

As everyone's favourite comfort show returns, here's how much the stars get paid for appearing on the popular programme.

When does Gogglebox return for 2022?





The award-winning show is returning to screens on Friday, September 9.

The programme starts at 9 pm and has an hour-long running time.

You will also be able to catch up on demand on All4 if you miss an episode.

What do the Gogglebox stars get paid?





The Sun revealed that each Gogglebox family is paid £1,500 every month.

The family then shares that out between themselves.

On top of the cash sum, they get a free takeaway of their choice to keep them going during filming.

How much TV do they need to watch?





The Gogglebox cast needs to watch 12 hours of TV a week to make the show.

It is understood that this is divided into two six-hour shifts.

This is to accommodate for the stars' day jobs and other commitments.