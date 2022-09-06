If you've ever fancied trying your hand at being a star on the small screen, now is your chance.

As some of the nation's favourite daytime tv shows on Channel 4 are taking applicants now.

From the amateur judging, cooking show Come Dine With Me to the nation's favourite B&B show, Four in a Bed and house hunting show A Place in the Sun there's plenty to apply for.

So if you regularly watch any of the wide range of shows that Channel 4 has on offer and think you have a shot at winning or finding your dream home, now is your chance.

How to apply for Channel 4 TV shows

The Channel is looking for applicants for a range of shows including A Place in the Sun, Come Dine With Me, A New Life in the Sun, Four in a Bed, Countdown and many more.

Apply for Come Dine With Me

Taking place over the course of a filming week, five contestants take turns hosting a dinner party. At the end of the week, the most successful host wins a £1,000 cash prize.

If you fancy showing off your cooking and hosting skills to the nation, now is your chance as you can apply via the Channel 4 website now.

Apply for Four in a Bed

If you're a hotel or B&B owner, Four in a Bed is the perfect show for you, as four sets of hosts battle it out to be named best value for money whilst showcasing the Great British staycation.

The show is looking for all types of venues from big, small, glamping, pubs and even country manors.

You can apply for the show now via the website.

Apply for Countdown

Show your brain power by taking part in the iconic game show Countdown known as the daytime words and numbers quiz show.

Every day two contestants compete in 15 rounds of words and numbers to become the Countdown Champion.

You can apply for Countdown now via the Channel 4 website.

Apply for A Place in the Sun

Thinking of moving abroad or wanting to find your perfect holiday home, A Place in the Sun is the perfect show for you.

With the show's professional estate agents you can trust it will be a stress-free house hunting trip whilst enjoying the good weather.

You can apply for A Place in the Sun now via the website.

See all the Channel 4 shows you can apply for now via the Channel 4 website.