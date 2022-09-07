Gardening is a great way to relax and enjoy some ‘me’ time, and if you’re looking to transform your garden or even just pick up a new hobby, YouGarden has all the tips and tricks you need.

With Autumn approaching, now is the time to get your bulbs ready for spring blooming. While it may seem early, this is the perfect time to get planting.

When to plant Spring flowering bulbs

Spring flowering bulbs are best planted in the autumn and winter months. Some can be planted as late as November, but its best to get your bulbs in the ground so they can establish a good root system before the soil gets too cold.

How to plant bulbs

According to YouGarden, when bulbs there is a simple rule of thumb, regardless of whether you are planting into pots, containers or straight into the ground.

This is to always plant bulbs at twice the depth of the height of each one, and approx. 4 times their width apart.

For example, bulbs that are 5cm will need to be planted 10cm below the surface and 20cm apart.

They are fine to plant even if a little green growth is starting to appear. They’ll just need to be watered plenty when you plant them, and then only when the soil is dry.

YouGarden says: “Whilst all the energy that a bulb needs in order to grow is stored in the bulb itself, they will do better if you feed them when in active green growth. Leave them in the ground once they die back – they’ll come back bigger and better each year.”

