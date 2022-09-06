The Grand Tour has proved to be a popular series on Amazon Prime Video, and it is set to release another special later this month.

Entitled The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick it will follow presenters Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond as they travel across Scandinavia in rally-inspired saloon cars.

The cars will be a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, a Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and an Audi RS4.

This will be the fifth special of the series and the first since Carnage A Trois aired just before Christmas in December 2021.

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick release date

The special will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 16.

Alexa, play the boys are back in town. Clarkson, Hammond and May are back for a pretty *cool* special 🥶 #TheGrandTour: #AScandiFlick arriving on 16th September! pic.twitter.com/iyx8r9oZ4B — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) September 6, 2022

Reports came out in August that James May was hospitalised whilst filming for the special after crashing into the wall of a naval base at 75mph.

The 59-year-old suffered a broken rib due to the incident but has since said he was alright.

As reported by The Evening Standard the incident will be shown in the special, and co-presenter Richard Hammond defended its inclusion.

He argued incidents like that are part of the job, saying: "It's the story, it's what happens. You have to tell the story as it unfolds."

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 16