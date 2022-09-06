The Grand Tour has proved to be a popular series on Amazon Prime Video, and it is set to release another special later this month.

Entitled The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick it will follow presenters Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond as they travel across Scandinavia in rally-inspired saloon cars.

The cars will be a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII, a Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and an Audi RS4.

This will be the fifth special of the series and the first since Carnage A Trois aired just before Christmas in December 2021.

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick release date

The special will release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 16.

In a tweet announcing the new special, Prime Video wrote: "Alexa, play the boys are back in town. Clarkson, Hammond and May are back for a pretty *cool* special #TheGrandTour: #AScandiFlick arriving on 16th September!"

Reports came out in August that James May was hospitalised whilst filming for the special after crashing into the wall of a naval base at 75mph.

The 59-year-old suffered a broken rib due to the incident but has since said he was alright.

As reported by The Evening Standard the incident will be shown in the special, and co-presenter Richard Hammond defended its inclusion.

He argued incidents like that are part of the job, saying: "It's the story, it's what happens. You have to tell the story as it unfolds."

