A Quorn truck has crashed Boris Johnson's farewell speech as it launches its 'No More Porkies' campaign.

The outgoing Prime Minister will officially tender his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral later today as he is replaced by former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Marking his final day in office, Quorn has launched a hilarious ‘pork-free’ sandwich truck stunt.

Driving around parliament, Whitehall and Downing Street, the food truck displayed a huge sign reading: 'No more porkies'.

A food truck tours Westminster, handing out pork-free, ham sandwiches to passers-by, as part of QuornÕs No More Porkies campaign, on the day Boris Johnson leaves office and a new Prime Minister is appointed, London. Credit:PA

The slogan alludes to the Prime Minister’s reputation for fibbing following the Partygate scandal.

Accused of misleading Parliament and the House of Commons, Johnson resigned from office on July 7 after mass resignations from his cabinet and other ministers.

As part of the campaign, Londoners were given free meat-free sandwiches filled with Quorn’s new deli slices: Yorkshire Ham style Slices and Finely Sliced Ham Style slices.

The brand-new, entirely vegan range is available in Yorkshire Ham, Finely Sliced Ham, Roast Beef and Roast Chicken Style flavours.

The point of the campaign is to let people enjoy a meat-free meal without missing out on the taste and texture of the usual deli meat favourites.

The point of the campaign is to let people enjoy a meat-free meal without missing out on the taste and texture of the usual deli meat favourites.