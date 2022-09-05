Joe Lycett has broken his silence after Liz Truss was name new leader of the Conservative Party.

The comedian caused controversy on Sunday when he derailed Laura Kuenssberg’s new BBC politics show.

The 34-year-old had fans in stitches by pretending to be “right-wing” when asked about the strength of Liz Truss’ position as the leadership race came to a close.

He said: “You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there's been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about lefty liberal wokie comedians on the BBC.”

He added: “I’m actually very right wing and I love it.”

Fellow panellists Labour’s Emily Thornberry and former Number 10 staffer Cleo Watson were seen holding in giggles.

He continued: “I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to."

Following confirmation that Liz Truss will be the next Prime Minister, Lycett was quick to share his sarcastic thoughts.

Tweeting to his 1.1 million followers, he said: “Yes @trussliz absolutely smashed it babe!!!”

The former Foreign Secretary will replace the outgoing Boris Johnson after pipping Rishi Sunak to the post after a Conservative leadership contest.

The announcement came today at the QEII Conference Centre in central London on the same day Parliament returns.

Truss becomes the third Conservative prime minister since 2016, when David Cameron quit after losing the Brexit vote, and will oversee a party that remains bitterly divided about the legacy of Mr Johnson and its future direction.