Boris Johnson has shared his reactions as former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is named the next Prime Minster.

It comes as the soon-to-be former PM, Johnson resigned back in June after nearly three-year leadership.

Now the PM has shared his thoughts and well-wishers as Truss was named his predecessor.

Sharing in a post on his Twitter: "I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine."

Adding: "Congratulations to@trussliz on her decisive win.

"I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country.

"Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."

I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 5, 2022

Former Prime Mister and Consivertive Party Leader Theresa May also shared her thoughts, saying: "Congratulations @TrussLiz. We@Conservatives must now work together to address the challenges facing our country.

"Tackling the cost of living, delivering for those in need & managing the public finances responsibly. I look forward to supporting the government in that task."

Liz Truss named next Prime Minister of the UK:

Truss becomes the third Conservative prime minister since 2016, when David Cameron quit after losing the Brexit vote, and will oversee a party that remains bitterly divided about the legacy of Mr Johnson and its future direction.

Voting closed last Friday and the contest drew to an end when the formal announcement was made by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

Now, Truss will take a trip to the Queens private Highlands home in Balmoral for the first time where she will be invited to form a government and they will assume their duties shortly afterwards.

In Truss's winning speech she made three key promises to people across the UK.

Pledging to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”, deal with the energy crisis including long-term supply and “deliver on the NHS”.