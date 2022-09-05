This year's Love Island winners Ekin Su and Davide brought non-stop drama all summer and they just turned up the heat on This Morning.
The winning couple reflected on the ups and downs of their villa romance and addressed rumours that the dating show's Italian stallion had been unfaithful.
Teasing details about the pair's new travel show, presenter Holly quizzed whether the Italian contestant would be cooking up his signature Carbonara dish.
The popular pasta dish became the islanders' make-up meal during the series, dissolving any drama between the fiery stars.
There's a bit of a carbonara-off with #LoveIsland's Ekin-Su, Davide and @Ginofantastico (in a hot tub!)#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/BK81pIIW8J— This Morning (@thismorning) September 5, 2022
Turkish actress Ekin-Su noted that the lovebirds forgot that they were on a reality show until the final approached, adding that the contest didn't matter to them: "We've got each other and all that matters"
Explaining how their relationship has evolved since leaving the villa, Davide commented:"It's becoming better and better.
"I feel like we've come out and we're more like a proper boyfriend and girlfriend
Following the rumours that Davide had been unfaithful to Ekin-Su at a recent club night, she cleared things up: "It's nice that fans are sticking up but a relationship is private" and that only the couple would truly know what was happening between them.
When prompted for details about their new travel show which would see the pair explore their other half's respected homelands, Davide teased it would be released to fans "very soon" but couldn't give any more details.
This Morning's Italian Stallion Gino D'Acampo teases Love Island star
TV presenter Holly Willoughby then quizzed the couple over whether Davide's make-up meal would be making an appearance on the show.
Davide hinted that new travel programme would feature his girlfriend Ekin-Su cooking with his mother but not whether his iconic dish would be making an appearance.
The Love Island heartthrob went on to explain his classic carbonara recipe which includes a controversial ingredient – milk.
Phillip and Holly then surprise the couple with a facetime to the beloved Italian chef Gino D’Acampo who famously has some strong opinions on what constitutes a classic carbonara.
Facetiming from Sardinia, Gino reacts to the addition of milk, exclaiming "There is no milk in a Carbonara!" before listing the only ingredients that he thinks should be included.
Calmy and coolly, the reality TV star offers to make him some of his pasta dish to try with Holly teasing that a “carbonara-off” could be on the cards.
