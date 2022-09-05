Laura Whitmore has broken her silence about her time on Love Island after she announced that she was standing down as host.

The Irish presenter, who is married to the ITV show's narrator Iain Stirling, revealed the news in an Instagram statement last month.

The TV personality who also presented the After Sun spin-off series, replaced former host Caroline Flack after she died by suicide in February 2020.

Whitmore noted that "new conflicting projects" and "certain elements that cannot be changed" were part of the reasons why she stood down.

Laura Whitmore. Credit: PA

Laura Whitmore breaks silence following Love Island exit

Whitmore claimed in an interview with The Sunday Times that she was not allowed to check on the mental health of the islanders during their time in the Majorcan villa

The presenter reflected: "I hate having anything I'm not allowed to say. I couldn't ask Love Islanders if they were OK.

She added: "It is hard. Your face is the front of the show but I am one tiny person and have no producing role so I couldn't say if I didn't think something was OK.

"If your child is watching, maybe you should watch it with them and have a conversation. A friend watched with her daughter and told her that it is not OK to say certain things.

"I question things a lot, even if I don't do it publicly, people would rather I didn't. It's difficult doing that when you work on the show."

In a post on Instagram, the presenter said:" Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

"There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects," she said.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

Whitmore added in her emotional farewell post: "I hope I did you proud Caroline."

Fans will still be able to see Laura in various projects including a true crime podcast with her husband comedian Iain Stirling.

Laura also announced she will be joining the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast in London's West End and hinted at her own documentary series 'Laura Whitmore Investigates".

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”