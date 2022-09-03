A man has hijacked a plane in the United States and is threatening to intentionally crash it into a Walmart supermarket.

As reported by The Mirror, local authorities said on Saturday at around 5am local time they were notified that the pilot of the aeroplane was flying over Tupelo, Mississippi.

Police have helped Walmart and Dodges car dealership nearby to evacuate their stores.

In a statement Tupelo Police Department said: "On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into WalMart on West Main.

Here’s the Tupelo police department statement and what appears to be the plane’s flight path: pic.twitter.com/Ugmq9p7yB6 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 3, 2022

"TPD has worked with WalMart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly.

"At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo."

A flight map shared online seems to suggest the plane has been flying in circles for most of the morning.

A Twitter user posted a video of the plane and alleged: "Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something."