The mobile network operator EE has announced that it is allowing free calls from the UK to Pakistan amid historic flooding in the country.

This is to allow people to check up on family members and friends in the country and to allow ease of contact.

Additionally, all calls, mobile texts and use of data in Pakistan itself will be free on the EE network.

EE made this announcement on Wednesday, August 31 with these specifications being in place until Monday, September 5.

In a post on their social media EE wrote: "If you’re affected by the floods in Pakistan, we’ve made mobile calls, texts and data used in Pakistan free-of-charge for our customers between Aug 31 and Sept 5 (inclusive). We’re continuing to closely monitor the floods and will help customers in the region wherever we can.

We’re continuing to closely monitor the floods and will help customers in the region wherever we can. pic.twitter.com/KVN9Q3LFMI — EE (@EE) August 31, 2022

"We’ve also made calls from the UK to Pakistan free, so you can check on your loved ones without incurring additional charges.

"Please be aware that mobile signal in the area might be affected by damage to local networks and equipment."

The devastating floods in Pakistan have seen over 1,200 people die this summer amid intense monsoon rainfall.

Pakistan's climate minister Sherry Rehman said earlier in the week that around a third of the country had been submerged.

Aid has been flown in to the country, and the Red Cross are running a relief effort which can be donated to at their website here.