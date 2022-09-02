If you are one of the many people who enjoy watching other people watching TV, you’re in luck, as a new series of Gogglebox is on the way.

The hugely successful Channel 4 show is now heading into its 20th series after launching almost a decade ago, in 2013.

The show documents families and friends across the nation offering their reactions and opinions on the latest television programmes, all from the comfort of their own armchair.

Gogglebox new series start date

Pictures of the new series of Gogglebox including brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan in Bristol. Picture: Channel 4

The award-winning show is returning to screens next week - Friday, September 9 - at 9pm.

Along with bagging a BAFTA in the Reality and Constructed Factual category in 2014 and 2022, the programme also scooped a National Television Award (NTA) every year from 2015 to 2018, and again in 2021.

This month Gogglebox has yet again been nominated for an NTA for Best Factual Entertainment Programme.

Gogglebox 2022: Confirmed cast

While there has been no official confirmation of which cast members will be returning for the new series, there is at least one set of familiar faces unofficially confirmed.

Regulars from the very first series, the Siddiqui family, posted a video earlier in the year confirming their appearance in September.

In the clip posted to their Instagram account, Sid Siddiqui said: “Hi. We’ve just finished series 19 as you know, we’re just off to have a drink now to celebrate and we will see you in September.

“Have a good summer. Bye!”

Early images of series 20, released by Channel 4, include not only Derby's Siddiquis, but also Giles and Mary in Wiltshire, Dave and Shirley in Caerphilly, and brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan in Bristol, so expect to be seeing more of these guys over the autumn.

Early pictures released of Goggle box series 20. Pictures: Channel 4

The rumour mill also suggests fan favourites including Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie, Ellie and Izzi and the Malone family will also be returning to their living rooms to offer their take on the previous week’s TV.