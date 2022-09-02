Apple's iPhones are some of the most popular tech items you can buy, and hype is building up again ahead of the unveiling of the iPhone 14.

It is expected that the iPhone 14 will be revealed at Apple's Far Out event on Wednesday, September 7, alongside other new products.

There is already plenty of discussion over what exactly will be announced, particularly with regards to the iPhone 14 Pro model and if they will make a mini design for it.

Here's the information that we know so far about the prospective launch.

What we know so far on the iPhone 14

As reported in Tom's Guide the iPhone 14 Pro is set to have a few upgrades, including a new 48MP camera, a faster A16 Bionic chip, and potentially starting out with 256GB of storage.

It is also claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro model will cost slightly more than the standard model, at about an additional $100.

Other features that seem to be heavily discussed include a notch replacement on the Pro model which will have one long pill-shaped design instead of two cutouts at the top of the display.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman seemed to confirm this, as he posted on his Twitter account: "This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use."

This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENx — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2022

Tom's Guide also claim that iPhone 14 support for satellite communication could be happening, while the Pro series model will get a bumper 30W charger instead of a 20W one.

Apple's event will confirm if the speculation is true or not, but it appears there will be a few changes to keep people talking come September 7.