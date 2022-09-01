Social media platform Twitter has seemngly crashed leaving thousands of users without connection.

Newsquest reporters noticed problem with the loading of feeds when using the site on desktop, as well as loading replies to tweets on the mobile app.

According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 8.47pm on Thursday evening.

Is Twitter down in the UK?





Thousands of reports were received within a 10 minute window leaving users asking whether Twitter was down.

38% of issues reported seem to be connected to the website. Meanwhile, 54% were linked to the app.

The issue seems to keep recurring with connection dropping before coming back again for users.

Twitter are yet to comment on the reported outage.

The reason for the problems is still unknown and Newsquest have contacted Twitter for comment.