BBC Breakfast will celebrate the 'life of loves' of former presenter Bill Turnbull as he dies aged 66.

The TV presenter and journalist who appeared on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

The former Classic FM host revealed his diagnosis in March 2018, saying he was diagnosed the previous November, and he detailed his treatment in a Channel 4 documentary called Staying Alive.

Tributes from his former colleagues and friends have flooded social media following the news including heartfelt statements from co-host Naga Munchetty, Sport presenter Mike Bushell and current GMB presenter Susanna Reid.

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died. He was 66.

He was loved by our viewers. He was loved by his colleagues.

Bill will always be remembered for his warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist.

The breakfast show has confirmed that they will be honouring the former presenter with a tribute episode on Friday morning.

In a BBC Press Office statement, it said: "BBC Breakfast will be celebrating the life of loves of former presenter Bill Turnbull in a special programme on Friday morning. We’ll look back at his 15 years hosting the show and speak to his former co-presenters Louise Minchin, Sian Williams and Susanna Reid.

"We’ll look at how he raised awareness about prostate cancer and shared his love of beekeeping. Mike Bushell will be at Wycombe – the club Bill loyally supported – and we’ll remember his lighter side from Strictly to the many times he discussed the weather with Carol Kirkwood."

Richard Frediani, Editor of @BBCBreakfast says Friday's show will be a "celebration of Bill's life on and off screen, which he shared with millions of viewers every week."

One of my favourite days since first meeting Billy when he helped me find my feet on the Breakfast sofa was a day out to watch him commentating on his beloved @wwfcofficial against @lufc 2009. He was brilliant at everything he did and most importantly the most wonderful company https://t.co/6lHBBpAkyB — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) September 1, 2022

A statement from his family said: “Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August.

“Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

“He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease.

“Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes on BBC Breakfast and Classic FM.

“He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper.

"Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him.”