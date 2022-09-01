One of the nation's favourite bakeries Greggs has today announced a major change to its menus.

The chain has shared that it is welcoming the new season with an updated and fresh new autumn menu.

There's even good news for vegans, as the bakery shared that there is plenty of new vegan-friendly items that customers can get their hands on.

Bean & CheeZe Toastie (Greggs)

Greggs announces Autumn Menu

Fans of Greggs hot sandwiches are in luck as two new items are being added to the stock list today (September 1), the Vegan Southern Fried Chicken Baguette (£3.40) and the Vegan Bean and CheeZe Toastie (£3.05).

Plus the popular Roast Chicken & Stuffing Baguette (£3.40) will also return to the menu alongside the new vegan additions.

Other items being added to the menu include a warming cup of Spicy Chicken and Red Pepper Soup (£2.20) that is returning to stores from September 8.

Later this month from September 15, fans of the Southern Fried Chicken Goujons (£3) can now try the vegan chicken free-alternatives that promise to be a top-tier treat.

The news of Gregg's new autumn menus comes just one week after the brand announced the return of the much loved and popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (£2.20) which is already in bakeries nationwide.

Along with all the new exciting autumn items, Greggs will still be serving their freshly made bakes, savouries and sweet treats.