Subway has announced it will be adding three new items to its menu in September, including the return of one Sub that was last in stores in 2018.

The Big Beef Sub comes back to Subway, which is made up of a beef patty, fresh veg and sauce of your choosing.

A completely new Sub is also coming in the form of Buffalo Chicken. This features marinated chicken breast with hot buffalo glaze paired with a creamy blue cheese dressing.

The final item is a Cheesy Garlic Slice, which is available as a side along with recently launched Margherita and Pepperoni Slices.

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “We are so excited for our guests to try our brand-new Buffalo Chicken Sub - and with our first taste events, guests can experience waaay more flavour a week before our national launch!

Good things come to those who wait? Nahhh, not necessarily 👀On 01 September, for one day only, you can get your hands on our NEW Buffalo Chicken Sub a week before its national launch! Swipe right to see where you can get your exclusive first taste. See you there ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Sibe45J4wm — Subway® UK (@SubwayUK) August 31, 2022

"With our new Big Beef Meal deal at a great-value price and our delicious new Cheesy Garlic Slice, there's waaay more value and waaay more choice on our menu, offering something for everyone to enjoy.”

Early release for Subway Buffalo Chicken Sub

In addition to this some Subway customers will have the chance to try the Buffalo Chicken Sub in some select Subway stores before its official release.

This will be an option for some on Thursday, September 1 at the following stores:

Bristol - 817 Bath Road, Brislington, Bristol, BS4 5NR

Norfolk - 2 King Street, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 2AP

Glasgow - 293 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3HQ

Sheffield - 96 The Moor, Ground & First Floor, Sheffield, S1 4PB

Worcestershire - 60 High Street, Evesham, Worcestershire, WR11 4HG

Northampton - Unit 4/5 Mereway Centre, Hunsbury District Ctr, Northampton, NN4 8BE

Lisburn (N. Ireland) - Lagan Valley Leisureplex, Governors Rd, Lisburn, NI, BT28 1LP

If you are not able to make it to one of these stores, then all the items will be available from Wednesday, September 7.