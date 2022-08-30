Thousands of people who are on certain DWP benefits could be protected from the energy price cap, according to new guidance.

Currently, the price cap is already set to increase by 80% in October - pushing the average household’s yearly bill up from £1,971 to £3,549 - with it set to be even higher by the start of 2023.

However, as reported by Birmingham Live, the latest guidance from the Department of Work and Pensions has confirmed that anyone who pays for their household energy via deductions from their benefits will not be affected by the price cap change.

It has stopped suppliers from asking for higher amounts to be taken out of benefit payments up until April 2023.

Deductions will not get higher from people's benefits until April 2023 under current guidance (PA)

This will affect those on:

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit

income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Universal Credit

The DWP said in a new update: "From 1 April 2022 to 1 April 2023, DWP introduced a temporary change to Fuel Direct to protect claimants given unprecedented energy prices.

"During this period, energy suppliers can no longer request new deductions or increased payments from a claimant’s benefit to pay for ongoing fuel consumption.

"For claimants who pay for their ongoing fuel usage directly from their benefits, the amount they pay was not automatically increased if their bill went up in April 2022 and will not automatically increase when the price cap changes in October 2022.

"If claimants use Fuel Direct and feel they are able to pay their increased bills, they should contact DWP to amend their existing arrangement.

"Universal Credit claimants can use their Universal Credit Journal to make this request or call 0800 328 5644.

"Income Support, Jobseeker's Allowance and Employment and Support Allowance claimants can call 0800 169 0310. For Pension Credit, claimants can call 0800 99 1234."

Under this Fuel, Direct policy claimants who are in debt with their gas and electricity can face deductions that come straight out of their benefit payments to clear off the deficit.

Previously, suppliers could also demand extra amounts to cover a claimant's current energy usage but this has been stopped because of the cost of living crisis.

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.