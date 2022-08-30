TV presenter Sarah Beeny has revealed she has breast cancer and is already undergoing treatment for it.

Beeny, 50, is known for her work on property programmes such as Help! My House Is Falling Down and Sarah Beeny’s New Life In The Country.

She revealed her news in an interview with The Telegraph and admitted she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after initially finding out about her diagnosis.

She has also said that chemotherapy was already underway, and she will have surgery and radiotherapy in the New Year.

Despite her diagnosis, Beeny has said she will continue to work and is currently focused on a new Channel 4 series and book she has planned for later in the year.

Thanks so much for your kind comments after not being at Carfest supporting my sons who were playing - first session of chemo for breast cancer on Friday kept me away - not much else would! https://t.co/vzhdayz41P — Sarah Beeny (@sarahbeeny) August 30, 2022

Beeny also said: “I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk.”

She has four children – Rafferty, Laurie, Billy, and Charlie – and has been married to her husband, artist Graham Swift, since 2003.

In a chat with her children, she promised to not keep them in the dark about the process.

Beeny said to The Telegraph: "They just said, ‘You will be honest?’ and I said, ‘I promise you that I’m going to be around for a jolly long time yet. It’s going to be a bit difficult. But I promise I won’t lie.’ And I think they were OK once I said that."

As a way to help their mum prepare for treatment, her boys cut her hair off for her, although she joked she wouldn't advise anyone to let four teenage boys loose on their hair.