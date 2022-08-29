Love Island star Amy Hart has made a very special announcement on Loose Women.

The reality TV star, 30, who starred on series five of Love Island, appeared on the ITV lunchtime panel show on Monday to reveal she is pregnant.

Hart teased on her Instagram story ahead of the programme that she was bringing her partner Sam Rason on the show alongside the caption: "Erm you might wanna watch."

Since her stint on the ITV dating show, where she was infamously coupled up with dancer Curtis Pritchard, Hart has expressed how much she wants to start a family.

Love Island star Amy Hart makes surprise baby announcement on Loose Women

Hart has previously appeared on the panel, opening up about her fertility fears and even freezing her eggs as a result.

After she discovered she was more likely to go through early menopause, Hart began documenting her journey - first alone and then with her partner Sam.

Hart was unsuccessful in love in the villa but has been dating boyfriend Sam since April 2021.

The former air stewardess is also reportedly planning her wedding despite not being engaged yet.

After sharing her experiences over the last few years on the programme, Amy admitted that: "The only place to announce that I'm pregnant is Loose Women

"We weren't going to start trying until next year but I ended up sending my 30th birthday completely sober!"

Hart also added that she is between 13 and 14 weeks along and that she doesn't want to know the gender of the baby.

When asked if there were wedding bells on the horizon, Amy explained that the pair are hoping to get married in Spain but that she didn't want to get proposed to until she can toast it with a glass of champagne.

Posting on social media following the announcement, Amy wrote: "Mamma Mia Here we go…..

"So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories. In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous. Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in Marc. From a sober 30th, to a sober week long hen do, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret but we’re so happy we can finally share it all with you!



She continued"We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all. Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out. So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days! We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!

"Big thanks to @loosewomen for having us today. We felt, as Amy’s talked on the show about fertility MOT’s, solo IVF, Egg freezing and even introduced Sam to the world, it was the only place to share the next step of our story. Can’t wait to get back to connecting with you all now we don’t have to bend the truth anymor. As people who always strive to be authentic it’s been SO HARD.



Concluding the post she added:" "Finally, we just want to say, to everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset. The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.)

Fans have flooded social media with best wishes and congratulations for the couple.

One viewer wrote:" I've got absolutely no idea who Amy Hart is, but any baby news is lovely Congratulations!"

Another fan added:"Congratulations!!! Such lovely news - you will both be the best parents🌟

A third posted:" Congratulations to you both! 👶🏻 So happy for you! 🥰 You're going to make wonderful parents! Sending you all lots of love & many blessings xxx"