Monday, August 29 is the last bank holiday of 2022, and because of that McDonald's are offering two deals via their MyMcDonald's Rewards Scheme.

The first one of these involves getting a free McCafe drink when purchasing any Double McMuffin, which are available on the breakfast menu between 5am and 11am.

Past 11am you will be able to get six Chicken McNugget for £1.09, saving you £2.40 off the usual price.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

The scheme means every penny spent equals one point, so this week’s offers will get you 319 points when picking up your McCafé drink and Double McMuffin or 109 points when ordering six Chicken McNuggets.

Two deals will be available on August 29, 2022 (PA)

Points can be put towards getting other items, as 1,500 could get you a small fries or a side salad, whilst 4,000 could get you a Big Mac.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

Both deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.